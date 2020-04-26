29 new positive cases reported in IOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) : Apr 26 (APP):In Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), a total of 29 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), all from the Kashmir division, had been reported on Sunday thus taking the total number of positive cases in the entire occupied Jammu and Kashmir to 523, said a report reaching here from across the line of control.

The report continued that on out of 523 positive cases, 380 were active positive, 137 have recovered and 6 had died.

The report further said that out of 13959 test results available, 13436 samples have tested as negative till April 26 .