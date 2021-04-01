UrduPoint.com
2nd Batch Of China-donated COVID-19 Vaccines Handed Over To Laos

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:20 PM

2nd batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines handed over to Laos

VIENTIANE, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The second batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines has arrived here.

Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong were among those present at the hand-over ceremony held at the airport late on Wednesday, on the vaccines' arrival.

Ambassador Jiang recalled Feb. 8, when the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China arrived in Vientiane, saying over one month later, the second batch of donated vaccine well demonstrates China's continuous contribution to the vaccine accessibility in developing countries, and displays the spirits of the China-Laos community with a shared future.

Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh said, when addressing the hand-over ceremony, that his country has achieved greatly in pandemic prevention and control, with the total number of confirmed cases remaining under 50.

China, according to the Lao prime minister, contributed to the achievement.

He expressed gratitude to China, saying the inoculation of the first batch of China-donated vaccines has so far seen no report of severe side effects.

