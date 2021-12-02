2nd case of Omicron COVID-19 variant confirmed in Japan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:Japan confirmed its second case of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 on Wednesday, the top government spokesman said.

A man in his 20s who arrived from Peru at Narita airport near Tokyo on Saturday was confirmed as infected with the Omicron variant, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

The non-Japanese man from Peru is currently in quarantine at a medical facility, and was not in close contact with the first case, who is a diplomat in his 30s traveling from Namibia, according to the government.

Scientists are seeking to figure out whether the new strain is more transmissible or able to evade vaccine-induced immunity.

Earlier on the day, Matsuno said Japan will deny re-entry to all foreigners who have recently been to Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.