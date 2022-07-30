UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2022 | 03:30 PM

2nd China Int'l Consumer Products Expo concludes in Hainan

HAIKOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :The second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) concluded on Saturday in Haikou, the capital of south China's Hainan Province.

Exhibitors from 61 countries and regions attended the six-day expo. Some 2,800 brands from 1,955 enterprises home and abroad participated in the exhibitions.

The second expo received more than 280,000 audience visits, the organizer said.

The expo released over 600 new products. Yacht shows featuring over 200 yachts of 50 well-known brands were also held alongside the expo, according to the organizer.

Thirty-one companies, which are from the sectors of fashion, travel services, and jewelry, to name a few, have signed up for the third CICPE.

