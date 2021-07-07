2nd COVID-19 vaccine receives provisional approval in New Zealand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WELLINGTON, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :New Zealand's regulatory authority Medsafe has granted provisional approval of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said Wednesday.

"New Zealand secured 2 million doses of the Janssen vaccine through an advance purchase agreement last year. We purchased a portfolio of vaccine options to provide us with flexibility, and the approval of a second COVID-19 vaccine is welcome news," Hipkins said in a statement.

Medsafe follows a rigorous assessment process informed by the most up to date medical and scientific data, he said, adding approval has been very carefully considered with safety the key priority.

"The medical evidence shows Janssen is a very safe and effective vaccine.

It is a great addition to our vaccine options," the minister said, adding the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine has also received emergency or provisional approval in Canada, the United States and Australia.

As a single dose vaccine, it may be useful in hard-to-reach locations or emergencies, or for those who can not get the Pfizer vaccine, he said.

New Zealand is already receiving significant deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine and has secured enough doses of the Pfizer vaccine for the population of New Zealand and its Pacific neighbors in 2021.

"Provisional approval is the first step in the process. Cabinet will weigh up the options on the best use of the Janssen vaccine following advice from officials. A Cabinet 'decision to use' can be expected sometime in August," Hipkins said.