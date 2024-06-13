2nd Day Of Music Competition Takes Place
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 09:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Under the auspices of the Punjab Council of the Arts, the second day of Punjab's first music competition 2024 took place.
The first phase of the music competition was held yesterday at Alhamra Hall, Lahore. The event witnessed an extraordinary turnout. Participants showcased their skills in Sufi, classical, folk, and Qawwali music.
Individuals aged 14 to 30 participated in the competition. Today, the selected young talents from the first phase displayed their artistry.
In the final phase tomorrow, the top three positions will be awarded cash prizes. Awards will be given at the district, divisional, and provincial levels. The purpose of this competition is to promote peace and cultural heritage among the youth of Punjab.
