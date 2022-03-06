UrduPoint.com

2nd Kashmir Solidarity Rally To Be Held In AJK's Capital Town On March 17: President Barrister Sultan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2022 | 08:40 PM

2nd Kashmir Solidarity Rally to be held in AJK's capital town on March 17: President Barrister Sultan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) : Mar 06 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir State President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said on Sunday that the second Kashmir solidarity rally would be held on March 17 in the State's capital city Muzaffarabad.

The AJK president made the formal announcement after holding consultations with leaders and representatives of different political parties of Azad Jammu Kashmir, AJK President office said on Sunday evening.

The prime objective of staging the rally, he said, was to convey a message of solidarity on the other side of the ceasefire line and reaffirming our commitment to their just cause of freedom from the Indian occupation.

Kashmiris regardless of their political affiliations are one and united on the issue of Kashmir", Barrister Chaudhry said, adding that the government of the Base camp would continue to highlight the Kashmir issue at home and abroad. He also urged the Kashmiri masses to fully participate in the rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren who he said have been reeling under the relentless repression in the occupied territory.

