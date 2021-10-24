3 burned to death in Jordan restaurant fire

AMMAN, Jordan, 24 Oct (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) –:Three people were burnt to death on Sunday in a fire in the Jordanian capital of Amman, according to local authorities.

The fire broke out at a restaurant near the University of Jordan, the Public Security Directorate said in a statement cited by the state-run Al-Mamlaka tv.

While the cause of the blaze is not yet known, authorities have launched an investigation.