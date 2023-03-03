UrduPoint.com

3 Candidates Confirmed In Race For Scottish Party Leadership

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

3 candidates confirmed in race for Scottish party leadership

LONDON ,March 3(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) -:Three candidates have been confirmed as contenders, as nominations on Friday closed in the race to replace Nicola Sturgeon as the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) and First Minister of Scotland.

Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, and former Community Safety Minister Ash Regan will run for the race to become the next leader of the Scottish National Party and Scotland's first minister.

"With the 12pm deadline now past, we can confirm that all three declared candidates for the leadership of the SNP – Kate Forbes, Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf – have passed the threshold of nominations by at least 100 SNP members drawn from at least 20 SNP branches," according to the newspaper The i, citing a spokesman for the SNP.

Yousaf and Regan announced their bids on Sunday, while Forbes declared her intention a day after her two competitors.

The winner will be announced on March 27, after a 14-day-long voting by SNP members.

Last week, Sturgeon announced her resignation from the country's top political post, as well as from the helm of the SNP.

Sturgeon, who has been in office since November 2014, is Scotland's first female first minister and also the first woman to lead any of the devolved UK administrations.

Scotland has had a devolved parliament since 1999.

Related Topics

Parliament Forbes Lead United Kingdom March November Women Sunday Post All From Top Race

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2023 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

33 minutes ago
 President Alvi sets April 30 as date for general e ..

President Alvi sets April 30 as date for general elections in Punjab

41 minutes ago
 Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC orders Punjab govt to rele ..

Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC orders Punjab govt to release PTI leaders, workers from ..

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan will not default, Ishaq Dar criticizes PT ..

Pakistan will not default, Ishaq Dar criticizes PTI over spreading "fake news"

1 hour ago
 DEWAâ€™s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent f ..

DEWAâ€™s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent for device that locates geograp ..

2 hours ago
 ECP gives recommendations to President about elect ..

ECP gives recommendations to President about election date in Punjab

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.