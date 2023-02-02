UrduPoint.com

3 Copies Of Quran Desecrated In Sweden

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2023 | 12:40 PM

3 copies of Quran desecrated in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Three copies of the Quran were found desecrated in Sweden, media reports said Wednesday.

A copy of the holy book on which death threats were written was found at a bus station and two other were found at different locations in Ronneby, according to Swedish broadcaster, SVT.

Gudlaug Hilmarsdottir, a member of the Islamic community in Ronneby, told SVT that the Quran is guidance and the community is extremely sad about the attack. In 2020, a burned copy of the Quran and bacon were left outside of a mosque in Ronneby.

Police described it as a "hate crime" and launched an investigation but no perpetrators were found.

Last month, Danish-Swedish extremist Rasmus Paludan and Edwin Wagensveld, a far-right Dutch politician and leader of the Islamophobic group, Pegida, separately burned copies of islam's holy book in Sweden, the Netherlands and Denmark.

