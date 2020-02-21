UrduPoint.com
3-day Mother Languages Festival Kick Starts At PNCA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 11:10 PM

3-day mother languages festival kick starts at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The 5th edition of 'Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival' kicked off on Friday evening at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in the presence of over 100 intellectuals, writers and poets along with a jam packed hall with the audience from different parts of the country.

The festival was being organized by the Islamabad Indus Cultural Forum in collaboration with the PNCA and other institutions that had developed ambitious programme with added attractions to mark 5th year of success of the festival and become one of the key features of the Federal capital's cultural and literary scene.

Other partners and sponsors of the event included Foundation Open Society Institute (FOSI), Friedrich Naumann Foundation Pakistan (FNF), Alternative Research Initiative (ARI), Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC), Culture Department, Government of Sindh, ECO Science Foundation, Pakistan Science Foundation, Society for Alternative Media and Research (SAMAR) and other organizations.

Zubeda Mustafa, a keynote speaker of the inaugural session, said language developed the community and it was the basic source of communication among the people.

She said the research had shown that children learned much better in their mother languages. But, unfortunately, we undermined the importance of our own languages.

She cited many examples of the developed countries that had been successfully schooling their children in the native tongues.

Director General of PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed, in her welcome speech, said mother language played an important role in personality building and it was a key component of the development in the human society.

"This festival provides a platform for celebrating all 70 plus languages of Pakistan and encourages language communities to take action for saving these languages from extinction," she said.

The festival coincides with international mother languages day falls on February 21, highlights the potential of Pakistan's linguistic and cultural diversity. More than 150 writers, intellectuals, artists and activists from up to 20 Pakistani languages will take part in this year's festival.

There will be 20 diverse sessions in the festival which will comprise of discussions, book launches, poetry recitations, music performances and theatrical performances. Other attractions will include painting and antiques exhibitions, children's science fun activities and book stalls.

Books and calligraphy exhibitions were also inaugurated while the inaugural ceremony was also enriched by the folk dance music performances. The festival was open to all and will conclude on February 23.

