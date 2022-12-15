UrduPoint.com

3-day Theater Festival Kicks Off At PNCA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will start a three-day Theater Festival, featuring colourful performances by university students here from December 16 to 18.

The National University Theater Festival "Tamasha 22" is being organized in collaboration with Quaidian Dramatic Club, Quaid e Azam University, Islamabad where dramas by students of universities, colleges, and youth groups from all over Pakistan would be featured.

The festival includes mimes, plays, reenactments, and cultural dances by young students across Pakistan.

Presenting a fusion of performances by student theatrical groups of Pakistan, plays based on social issues will be staged providing the residents of the twin cities with a quality entertainment experience.

PNCA Director General Ayub Jamali told APP that trend of quality and thoughtful theater played an important role in highlighting and resolving the issues like education, training, and social problems.

"The history of theater is connected with the history of human society and it also leads towards revolutions in shaping the society," he said.

The festival will stage the talent of various theater groups with diverse ideas to entertain the fun lovers of the Federal capital while all the plays have some story and a message that combine strong expressions with techniques of acting, dialogue delivery, and script.

Besides giving quality entertainment to islooites, the event will also promote healthy activities among the youngsters and revive the concept of theater in the twin cities with the theme of promoting peace, love, and harmony, he said, adding that "such events play an important role in highlighting and resolving the issues of society and also bring correction to the society through artistic soft expressions".

Stage drama is a strong medium of education and occupies a unique place among performing arts with reflection and identification of social evils in an entertaining way, he added.

