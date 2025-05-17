3-Day "Youth Empowerment Summit Sindh Program" To Start From May 23 In Hyderabad
Muhammad Irfan
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Sindh Minister for sports and Youth Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar, has announced that the Sindh government is set to launch a three-day "Youth Empowerment Summit Sindh Program" in Hyderabad.
In his issued statement, he stated that the program will be held at the Sindh Museum Hyderabad from May 23 to May 25. The Primary objective of this three-day event is to empower the youth of the province in various fields and refine their skills.
Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar further shared that several informative and training sessions will be conducted during the Youth Empowerment Summit. He specifically mentioned the "Youth Economic Empowerment Through Internship" session, which will guide young people on how to achieve financial stability by leveraging internship opportunities.
He said another key session will highlight the impacts of climate change and the role of youth in addressing it. Additionally, leadership and digital media empowerment sessions will be held to enhance young people's capabilities and train them in the effective use of digital media.
The provincial minister stated that the session on "Empowerment Youth, Contribution Art, Artificial Intelligence" will provide insights into youth empowerment, the importance of art in national development, and artificial intelligence. He added that a special Music Night and a "Creativity for Peace" session will also be organized.
