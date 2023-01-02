UrduPoint.com

3 Days Needed For Manila Airport Operations To Return To Normal, Says Philippines

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ISTANBUL , Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Following a major electricity crisis on New Year's day, it will take at least 72 hours to fully normalize flight operations in the Philippines' capital Manila, a senior official said on Monday.

Ninoy Aquino International Airport is "not really fully" operational, said Cesar Chiong, general manager of the airport authority.

"Prior to yesterday, we accept about 20 arrivals per hour. Right now, we are only accepting 15 arrivals per hour but there are no limits on the departures," Chiong told local broadcaster ABS-CBN.

The country's main international airport in Manila saw a power outage on Sunday affecting flights and leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

The electrical failure hit radar and communication equipment, cancelling almost all flights from morning until the evening on Sunday.

"Based on our experience in the last typhoon it will take about 72 hours for the airlines to normalize their operations. That is the estimate," Chiong said.

He said two uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) serving the airport failed on Sunday and that authorities shifted to a commercial power supplier that "caused a power surge" of 380 volts instead of the normal 220 volts.

"Because of the power surge, some of the equipment that they (airport) have actually failed ... that's part of the main issue why there was no radio, there was no radar, there was no internet and there was no communication," Chiong explained.

Meanwhile, disaster management authorities in the country said on Monday that the death toll due to heavy rains and floods that hit the archipelago nation on Christmas had risen to 51, while 19 others remain missing.

