3 Days Of Mourning After Death Of Ex-president

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

3 days of mourning after death of ex-president

MOGADISHU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The Somali flag will fly at half-staff during three days of mourning for former President Ali Mahdi Mohamed, who died late Wednesday at age 86, the government announced.

"I extend my condolences to his family, friends, and the Somali people on the death of our former president. He will be remembered what he did for our country," said current President Mohamed Abdullah Mohamed Mohamed in a Thursday video also announcing an official funeral committee.

Ali Mahdi died in the Kenyan capital Nairobi after being hospitalized for COVID-19, according to local media.Ali Mahdi was appointed president in 1991 after the collapse of the military government of Siad Barre.

He was immediately opposed by former Gen. Mohamed Farah Aidid and then re-elected during a reconciliation conference in Djibouti the same year, but his term was marred by civil war. He was nominally in office until 2000, when Somalis elected Abdiqasim Salad Hassan his successor.

