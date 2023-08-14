3 dead, 3 injured due to strong-wind-flattened building

changsha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Strong winds and rainstorms in Hengnan County, Hunan Province, central China, brought down a village building about midday Sunday, killing three people and injuring three others, according to local authorities.

Altogether seven people were taking shelter from the rainstorm in the empty, disused building when the fatal accident struck. One person walked away uninjured.

Emergency fire and medical responders rushed to their rescue. An investigation is underway.