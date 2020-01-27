UrduPoint.com
3 Dead In Gambian Protest Against President Barrow: Hospital

Mon 27th January 2020 | 12:20 AM

3 dead in Gambian protest against President Barrow: hospital

Banjul, Gambia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Three people died Sunday in the Gambian capital Banjul during a demonstration calling for President Adama Barrow who wants to extend his term to step down, a hospital director said.

Police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of protesters who responded by throwing stones, according to an AFP correspondent at the scene.

"I can confirm that there have been three dead," said Kebba Manneh, director of the Serrekunda hospital where victims were taken.

He told reporters that people brought to the hospital had been treated for gas inhalation, and said some were still under observation.

Tension has been building in The Gambia over Barrow's decision to stay in office for five years -- reversing an initial pledge to step down after three.

Red Cross sources said 28 people had been taken to Serrekunda hospital on Sunday.

Opposition activists added that police had arrested scores of people, including Abdu Njie, leader of the Three Year Jotna (is up) Movement.

