3 Held In Turkey While Trying To Flee To Greece

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 04:30 PM

3 held in Turkey while trying to flee to Greece

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :At least three people were held by Turkish border troops in the northwestern province of Edirne while they were trying to flee to Greece, security sources said on Friday.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, two of the three held had previously been tried over alleged links to the PKK terror group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

