3 Killed, 4 Injured In Shelling, Rocket Strikes In Eastern Ukraine's Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2022 | 01:10 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Shelling by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine's Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions early Wednesday killed three people and injured four, according to local authorities.

"Another act of terrorism by the Russians. Around 7:40 a.m. (0540GMT), shelling took place in the city of Kupiansk. A nine-story residential building and a polyclinic building were damaged. Unfortunately, two people died -- a 55-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man. One man was hospitalized, another was treated on the spot," Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram.

Synyehubov noted that a private house was damaged in Kupiansk as a result of the shelling, and several houses and farm buildings were destroyed in the city of Vovchansk.

No casualties were reported during the shellings.

Meanwhile, a 1-year-old was killed following a missile hitting a maternity ward at a local hospital. "At night, Russian monsters fired huge rockets at the small maternity ward of Vilnius Hospital. Grief fills our hearts -- a baby ... has been killed. Rescuers are working on the spot," Zaporizhzhia Governor Oleksandr Starukh said on Telegram.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, later issued a statement on Telegram that two doctors were injured by the blast in the maternity hospital. As of Monday, civilian casualties in the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war reached 16,784, including 6,595 deaths and 10,189 injuries, according to the UN figures.

