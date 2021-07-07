UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Killed In Oil, Gas Pipeline Explosion In Iran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 04:21 PM

3 killed in oil, gas pipeline explosion in Iran

TEHRAN, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :At least three people were killed in an explosion at an oil and gas pipeline station in the southwestern province of Khuzestan in Iran, reported the official news agency IRNA on Tuesday.

Adnan Ghazi, the head of the Shush town, said that four others were also injured in the blast at the station, which is located between the villages of Beit Ajam and Mojahedin in the Fat'h al-Mobin district of Shush.

The victims are from Iran's West Oil and Gas Exploitation Company, he said, without elaborating on the cause of the explosion.

Related Topics

Injured Iran Company Oil Ghazi Gas From Fat

Recent Stories

ADNIC partners with Ajman Free Zone to provide hea ..

11 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to fly to Baku, Azerbaijan

11 minutes ago

No change in speed of radar control on Sheikh Zaye ..

11 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi visits ZU senior projects 2021

11 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1,517 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deat ..

56 minutes ago

UAE leaders greet Pope Francis on successful surge ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.