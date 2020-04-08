3 more tested positive for coronavirus in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) : Apr 07 (APP):Three more suspects on Tuesday were tested positive for the coronavirus raising the tally to 19 acorss Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK0, with 64 more patients discharged from various quarantine centers after being tested negative for the COVID-19, AJK health authorities said.

As many as 36 new suspects were registered during the last 24 hours and three of them tested positive for the virus increasing the number of COVID-19 infected to 19, the AJK health authorities said in a statement.

Two of the new suspects tested positive belonged to Mirpur and one from Rawalakot, the statement said.

Updating the overall current COVID-19 so far situation in AJK, the health authorities said a total of 534 suspected cases were sent for test, of whom the result of 448 had been received.

Of the 19 suspects tested positive, eight are admitted in Isolation Center in New City Teaching hospital, Mirpur, six in DHQ Hospital Bhimbher, two in CMH Rawalakot, one in DHQ Hospital Kotli and two in Palandri DHQ Hospital.

One of the patient tested positive on March 17 identified as Liaqat Hussain resident of Palanadri, the first Corona virus hit person in AJK, was discharged from New Mirpur city Teaching Hospital on Saturday last after recovering from the virus.

Results of 86 cases are awaited which are scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

Seven of new cases were traced in Mirpur district and were tested in the New City Mirpur hospital, – of which two were tested positive. Similarly, 5 new cases traced and admitted in AIMS hospital Muzaffarabad, 12 in DHQ hospital Rawalakot 6 in n DHQ hospital Baghdistrict, 6 traced and tested in DHQ hospital Palandri.

Show original messageIn case of the positive tests, all concerned are shifted to the isolation center for due Medicare, the state health authorities statement said.