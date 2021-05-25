UrduPoint.com
3 More Vaccinated People Contract COVID-19 In South Korea

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:21 PM

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :– Three more people who had received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have tested positive for the virus in South Korea, local media reported on Tuesday.

The number of the so-called "breakthrough" infections recorded in South Korea now stands at four, Yonhap news Agency reported, citing the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

A "breakthrough case" is when a person tests positive for COVID-19 between their first and second doses of a two-dose regimen or after full vaccination.

Of the four cases, two are people who were "exposed to the virus before a two-week period after the full vaccination ended, while two others were infected after the two-week period," the report added.

The KDCA said such cases may continue to increase, urging the public to keep wearing masks as people who have been fully vaccinated can still contract COVID-19.

Some 1.85 million people – 3.6% of the population – have been vaccinated in South Korea as of Tuesday, the report said.

South Korea reported 516 new infections and four more deaths on Tuesday, raising the overall caseload to 136,983, including 1,938 fatalities

