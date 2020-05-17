UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Emerge In AJK

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 05:50 PM

3 new COVID-19 positive cases emerge in AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :With three new cases of novel coronavirus during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of confirmed corona-virus cases registered positive increased to 112 on Sunday, AJK health department said.

At the same time, the blood samples of new 189 suspects were tested across the state on Sunday.

In an official statement on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK issued on Sunday, the state health authorities confirmed registration of three new cases in AJK. All the three new comer cases belonged to Muzaffarabad, the AJK capital city.

According to the report, a total of 3947 suspected cases were sent for test, of whom the result of 3885 had been received with 112 positive cases.

Out of the total of 112 corona virus positive cases, 77 had been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities across the state by Sunday.

A total of 34 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-run health facilities / isolation centers at present in various parts of the AJK state. Only one casualty of an elderly person of 80 years of age because of the pandemic, has been reported in AJK so far.

A total of 3706 persons tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 62 cases were awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

Related Topics

Jammu Same Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday All From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council thanks wise leadership for it ..

40 minutes ago

Oman registers 157 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

8 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st Media Forum of OIC News Ag ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.