3 new COVID-19 positive cases emerge in AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :With three new cases of novel coronavirus during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of confirmed corona-virus cases registered positive increased to 112 on Sunday, AJK health department said.

At the same time, the blood samples of new 189 suspects were tested across the state on Sunday.

In an official statement on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK issued on Sunday, the state health authorities confirmed registration of three new cases in AJK. All the three new comer cases belonged to Muzaffarabad, the AJK capital city.

According to the report, a total of 3947 suspected cases were sent for test, of whom the result of 3885 had been received with 112 positive cases.

Out of the total of 112 corona virus positive cases, 77 had been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities across the state by Sunday.

A total of 34 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-run health facilities / isolation centers at present in various parts of the AJK state. Only one casualty of an elderly person of 80 years of age because of the pandemic, has been reported in AJK so far.

A total of 3706 persons tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 62 cases were awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.