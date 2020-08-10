UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 New Mutated COVID-19 Strains Detected In S. Korea: KCDC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 02:50 PM

3 new mutated COVID-19 strains detected in S. Korea: KCDC

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :South Korea's public health authorities said Monday they have found three new mutated genome sequences of the novel coronavirus among imported cases.

Genetic mutations were detected to "spike protein," the major surface protein of the virus, from the three COVID-19 imported cases -- two from Pakistan and one from Uzbekistan -- according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The KCDC said the new mutations are different from 78,810 viral genome sequences registered at the GISAID database on the virus run by the World Health Organization.

"(Three people) were self-isolated upon entering the country. There were no people who had contact with them in the country," KCDC chief Jeong Eun-kyeong said in a press briefing The finding was based on the KCDC's analysis of sequenced genomes of a total of 776 COVID-19 patients, including 597 local infections and 179 imported cases.

Jeong said further experiments should be conducted to determine the level of infectivity and pathogens.

The new coronavirus is classified into seven strains -- S, V, L, G, GH, GR and the rest -- in accordance with an amino acid, according to the GISAID database.

The GH clade was detected in 437 local infections, with most linked to a warehouse by the country's leading e-commerce operator, the KCDC said.

The GH clade, which mutated from the S strain, proliferates well in cells and is more infectious, which may make it spread faster.

The second-most-common coronavirus clade in South Korea was V, with 120 locally transmitted cases falling into the genetic strain, the KCDC said.

According to the KCDC, 32 local cases were grouped under S clade, and eight cases under GR.

Of the 179 imported cases, 100, or 56 percent, were classified as GR clade, 40 as GH clade and 18 as G clade, the KCDC said.

The country identified an additional 28 virus cases on Monday, including 17 local infections, raising the total caseload to 14,626, the KCDC said.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Uzbekistan South Korea May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs educates staff through Positivity Pl ..

3 minutes ago

Ajman DED obtains 4 ISO Certificates

11 minutes ago

LHC admits for hearing petition against appointmen ..

14 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Ecuador&#039;s President ..

41 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA for inclu ..

58 minutes ago

Five dead, 14 injured Chaman blast

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.