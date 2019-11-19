UrduPoint.com
3 Sentenced To Jail In Algeria Over Newborn Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 01:10 AM

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Three people were sentenced to jail Monday for "negligence" in Algeria after the death of eight newborns two months ago in a fire at a maternity ward, official news agency APS reported.

Seven people were arrested at the end of September in connection to the deadly fire.

On September 24, a blaze ripped through a hospital in the eastern town of Oued Souf, killing eight babies, some from burns and others from smoke inhalation.

On Monday the hospital head and his deputy were sentenced to a year in prison and a fine of 100,000 dinars ($835) for "negligence", APS said.

The maternity management coordinator, also charged with negligence, was given a six-month suspended sentence with a fine of 50,000 dinars.

Charges of "involuntary homicide" and "misappropriation of public funds were dropped", the agency added.

The four others accused, including a Cuban nurse, were acquitted.

It was the second blaze to hit the maternity hospital in Oued Souf in 16 months. A fire in May last year caused significant damage but no casualties.

