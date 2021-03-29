3 'terrorists', 2 soldiers, policeman killed in I.Coast: army

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Three "terrorists", two soldiers and a policeman were killed overnight when two security positions came under attack on Ivory Coast's border with Burkina Faso, the army said Monday.

The first attack, in Kafolo, was carried out by "about 60 heavily armed terrorists coming from Burkina Faso," it said in a statement, adding that four members of the security forces had been injured and four assailants were detained, while "logistical material" was seized.