3 Three PKK Terrorists Surrender To Turkish Forces

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2023 | 02:40 PM

3 three PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Three more PKK terrorists have surrendered to Turkish security forces, the country's interior minister said on Friday.

The terrorists were operating within the structure of the PKK terrorist group in northern Iraq and Syria, Ali Yerlikaya said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

A total of 32 terrorists have turned themselves in to the Turkish security forces over the past two months, he added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against T�rkiye, the PKK � listed as a terrorist organization by T�rkiye, the US, and the EU � has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

