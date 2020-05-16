UrduPoint.com
$3 Tn Virus Recovery Bill Clears US House, Fate Uncertain In Senate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 09:00 AM

$3 tn virus recovery bill clears US House, fate uncertain in Senate

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :House Democrats on Friday narrowly pushed through the largest-ever US economic rescue package, but the coronavirus measure faces headwinds in the White House and Senate where Republicans bemoan its $3 trillion price tag.

The Heroes Act, which passed largely along party lines, provides some $1 trillion for state and local governments; another round of cash disbursements to millions of hard-hit American families; funds for hospitals and health workers; extended unemployment and food aid; and money for virus testing.

Almost all Republicans opposed the bill, with many branding it an exorbitant liberal wish list packed with Democratic priorities like funding for vote-by-mail programs.

