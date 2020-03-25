MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) : Mar 25 (APP):At least 30 visiting British Pakistanis on Tuesday were rounded up in various parts of Mirpur district on the charges of defying the prohibitory orders imposed to ensure the strict implementation of the 3-week complete lockdown for preventing the spread of Coronavirus in Azad Jammu Kashmir, police said.

Mirpur Superintendent of Police Raja Irfan Saleem told APP here Tuesday that the police booked the violators in eight cases registered in various police stations in the district including the city police station, Afzal Pur, Harlan, New City and Dadyal police station.

The district police chief said that 30 of the Pakistan-origin British nationals were rounded up in Dadayal sub division of this district for defying the prohibitory orders riding bikes unnecessarily during lockdown that was imposed for three weeks in AJK to disband the spread of the epidemic in the area.

Others apprehended included seven persons in Mirpur city, 35 rounded up in adjoining Jatlaan area in three cases, 3 nabbed for taking law in hands in New City and five rounded up by the police station of Afzalpur for violating the ban on general movement during the lockdown, Irfan Saleem said.

Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations are in progress, the SSP said.

Responding to a question, Raja Irfan Saleem said that the overall situation was in full control as the masses strictly obeyed the prohibitory orders imposed in the wake of the lockdown across the district.

The district police chief advised the people to mostly stay in their houses in line with the medical advisory of the government and avoid unnecessary outing during the 3-week lock down in the State to avert the threat of spreading of the coronavirus that has engulfed major parts of the world.