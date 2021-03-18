UrduPoint.com
30 Dead In Clashes Between Troops And Militia In East DR Congo

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

30 dead in clashes between troops and militia in east DR Congo

Bunia, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Thirty people, including 11 civilians, have died in two days of fighting between government forces and a militia in the eastern DR Congo province of Ituri, the army said Thursday.

"Eleven civilians were killed, two soldiers and a policemen died" on Monday when the CODECO militia attacked the villages of Tchele and Garua, its provincial spokesman Lieutenant Jules Ngongo told AFP.

In an army counter-offensive on Tuesday "16 militiamen were neutralised," he said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

