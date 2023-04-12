30 die in road accidents in Zimbabwe during Easter

HARARE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :At least 30 people died in 288 road accidents in Zimbabwe during the Easter weekend, police said late Tuesday.

Among the accidents, 16 were fatal and two involved passenger vehicles in which a total of 16 congregants died on their way to prayer meetings, police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said in a statement.

Nyathi attributed most of the accidents to human errors, including speeding, inattention, misjudgment, and failure to observe road rules and regulations.

He urged the traveling public to be more careful on the roads during the forthcoming Independence holiday on April 18.

The number of deaths from road accidents declined from the same period in 2022 when 73 people died in 264 road accidents.