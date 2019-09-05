UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30 Injured As Train And Truck Collide Near Tokyo

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 09:30 AM

30 injured as train and truck collide near Tokyo

Tokyo, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :A train and a truck collided at a crossing near Tokyo on Thursday, injuring 30 people, rescuers said.

"What we know now is 30 people were injured but we still cannot confirm further details including who they are or how serious their conditions are," a spokesman at the local Yokohama fire department told AFP.

Television footage showed the first car of the train derailed and on its side, with windows shattered and some parts of the train apparently charred.

The train's operator Keikyu said "several people" had been injured.

"It's confirmed that (a train) made contact with a truck," Keikyu spokesman Takuro Sekine told AFP.

The accident occurred at a crossing south of Tokyo, he said.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Car Yokohama Tokyo

Recent Stories

UAE vehemently standing with Saudi Arabia in one t ..

8 hours ago

Dubai to host Middle East Fertility Conference

8 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy receptio ..

9 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new space ..

9 hours ago

British MPs inflict new defeat on Johnson's Brexit ..

9 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed receives Khalid bin Mohamed bin Za ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.