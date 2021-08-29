30 loyalists killed in strikes on Yemen airbase: new toll

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Strikes on Yemen's largest airbase Sunday killed at least 30 pro-government troops and wounded scores more, said medical and loyalist sources who blamed Iran-backed Huthi rebels for the attack.

"More than 30 have been killed and at least 56 were injured," armed forces spokesman Mohammed al-Naqib, who had earlier accused the Huthis of being behind the attack, told AFP.

A military medic confirmed the death toll after it jumped from seven fatalities earlier in the day.