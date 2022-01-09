UrduPoint.com

30 More Kidnapped Nigerian Students Freed: Official

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2022 | 04:40 PM

30 more kidnapped Nigerian students freed: official

Kano, Nigeria, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Gunmen in northwest Nigeria's Kebbi state have freed 30 students and a teacher after seven months of captivity, according to a local official.

More than 1,400 children were abduted in Nigeria last year according to the United Nations, mostly during attacks on schools and colleges by gunmen known locally as "bandits".

Students are often quickly released after ransom payments but 200 were still missing in September, the UN added.

Thirty students of Federal Government College and one teacher have arrived in Birnin Kebbi "following their release," Yahaya Sarki, a spokesman for the Kebbi state governor, said late Saturday.

"They shall undergo medical screening and support while being reunited with their families," he added in a statement.

It was unclear if ransom was paid for the release of the students or if any others were still in captivity.

Last June, gunmen stormed the college in the town of Yauri, seizing 102 students and eight staff according to the school.

The attack was confirmed by police but they would not say how many students or teachers were taken.

Security personnel rescued eight of the kidnapped students and a teacher while bodies of three students were found in the bush.

The kidnappers freed 27 students and three staff in October, while an unspecified number were released after their parents negotiated with the captors.

Clashes between herders and farmers over access to land has plagued northwest and central Nigeria for years, with some groups evolving into criminal gangs who now terrorise local communities.

Since last year, gangs have intensified highway kidnappings and mass abductions of students.

On Wednesday, the Nigerian government issued an official gazette declaring activities of bandits as "acts of terrorism."President Muhammadu Buhari, a former army general, is also battling a more than decade long jihadist insurgency in the northeast and separatist tensions in the country's southeast.

Related Topics

Attack Army Police Governor United Nations Birnin Kebbi Nigeria June September October Criminals Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

9 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

16 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

17 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

17 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.