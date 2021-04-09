300 killed in March outbreak of Ethiopia ethnic violence, says official

Addis Ababa, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Clashes involving Ethiopia's two largest ethnic groups killed more than 300 people over several days last month, a Federal official told AFP Friday, the latest sign of instability ahead of elections expected in June.

"Our findings show that the number of dead are 303, injured people are 369 and there were 1,539 burnt homes," said Ethiopia's chief ombudsman Endale Haile, referring to the violence in the Amhara region.