3,000 detained during Belarus protests, dozens wounded: police

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Police in Belarus detained some 3,000 people for taking part in unauthorised gatherings after post-election demonstrations on Sunday, the interior ministry said, accusing some protesters of sparking clashes with police.

The ministry said in a statement that 1,000 of the detentions were in the capital Minsk and the rest in other parts of the country.

It said protesters in Minsk had lit flares, erected barricades and thrown objects at police. Fifty civilians and 39 police officers were injured in clashes in the capital, it said, denying there were any deaths.