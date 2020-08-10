UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3,000 Detained During Belarus Protests, Dozens Wounded: Police

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 02:50 PM

3,000 detained during Belarus protests, dozens wounded: police

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Police in Belarus detained some 3,000 people for taking part in unauthorised gatherings after post-election demonstrations on Sunday, the interior ministry said, accusing some protesters of sparking clashes with police.

The ministry said in a statement that 1,000 of the detentions were in the capital Minsk and the rest in other parts of the country.

It said protesters in Minsk had lit flares, erected barricades and thrown objects at police. Fifty civilians and 39 police officers were injured in clashes in the capital, it said, denying there were any deaths.

Related Topics

Injured Police Interior Ministry Minsk Belarus Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs educates staff through Positivity Pl ..

45 seconds ago

Ajman DED obtains 4 ISO Certificates

9 minutes ago

LHC admits for hearing petition against appointmen ..

13 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Ecuador&#039;s President ..

39 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA for inclu ..

56 minutes ago

Five dead, 14 injured Chaman blast

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.