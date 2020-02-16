UrduPoint.com
31 Civilians Killed In Saudi-led Air Strikes On Yemen: UN

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 02:00 AM

31 civilians killed in Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen: UN

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Air strikes by a Riyadh-led military coalition fighting in Yemen killed 31 civilians on Saturday, the United Nations said, after a Saudi fighter jet crashed.

"Preliminary field reports indicate that on 15 February as many as 31 civilians were killed and 12 others injured in strikes that hit Al-Hayjah area.

.. in Al-Jawf governorate," said a statement from the office of the United Nations resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator for Yemen.

