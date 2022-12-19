UrduPoint.com

31 Crew Members Missing After Thai Warship Sinks

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 11:40 AM

31 crew members missing after Thai warship sinks

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :At least 31 of the crew members of a warship are missing after a Royal Thai Navy corvette sank on Sunday night in the Gulf of Thailand.

A massive rescue operation involving warships and helicopters has been launched in search of the crew members of HTMS Sukhothai warship which sank at around 11:30 p.m. (1630GMT Monday) on Sunday, off Prachuap Khiri Khan province, south of the capital Bangkok.

Royal Thai Navy said "strong wind waves" are causing a disturbance in the rescue operation.

The corvette had suffered a power failure and subsequent flooding before it sank, some 20 nautical miles (37 nautical kilometers) off the coast of the Bang Saphan district in the central Thai province.

The navy said water had "flown into the electrical system" causing electricity outages and "major machines stopped working."It added that 75 crew members were rescued of whom 11 are being treated while a search for another 31 is still going on.

Related Topics

Thailand Electricity Water Prachuap Khiri Khan Sukhothai Bangkok Sunday P

Recent Stories

PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual ..

PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual cooperation to address politi ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

1 day ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.