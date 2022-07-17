UrduPoint.com

31 Dead In Sudan Tribal Clashes Near Ethiopia Border

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Dozens of families were Saturday fleeing violence in Sudan's Blue Nile State, where ongoing clashes between two tribes have killed at least 31 people, local officials said.

At least 39 others have been wounded and 16 shops torched since the violence broke out on Monday over a land dispute between the Berti and Hawsa tribes.

"We need more troops to control the situation," local official Adel Agar from the city of Al-Roseires told AFP on Saturday.

According to him, many people were seeking refuge in police stations and the unrest had resulted in many "dead and wounded".

Agar did not give a toll breakdown but said mediators were urgently needed to de-escalate the violence.

Soldiers were deployed to contain the unrest and a night curfew has been imposed by the authorities starting Saturday.

Blue Nile governor Ahmed al-Omda issued an order Friday prohibiting any gatherings or marches for one month.

