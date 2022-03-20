UrduPoint.com

31st All Pakistan Food Science Conference Concludes At PMAS

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2022 | 04:40 PM

31st All Pakistan Food Science Conference concludes at PMAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Two-day 31st All Pakistan Food Science Conference and Food and Nutritional Expo organized here at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) concluded here on Sunday.

The conference was organized by the PMAS-AAUR, Institute of Food and Nutritional Sciences (IFNS) with the theme Transformation of the food system for a sustainable food future.

Dr. Syed Hussain Abidi (S.I.) Chairman Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) was the chief guest at the inaugural session while Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr. Anwaar Ahmad, Director IFNS, PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt Dean, Food Faculty UAF, Prof. Dr. Tahir Zahoor NIU University, Lahore, Ms. Farah Naz Country Director, GAIN Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Said Wahab Pro-Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture Peshawar, Dr. Shahzad Amin CEO, Pakistan Dairy Association, Prof. Dr. Shahana Urooj Kazmi Vice Chancellor, Women University Swabi, Prof. Dr. Faqir M. Anjum, Ex-Vice Chancellor, Gambia University, Gambia, also addressed the inaugural session of the conference.

Dr. Syed Hussain Abidi, in his address said food sector had a huge potential and many opportunities for professionals and entrepreneurs and suggested adopting modern nutrition practices according to global standards.

He emphasized that vitamins, their use and importance should be incorporated in our food chain and there was an urgent need to develop solutions by addressing malnutrition with a special focus on women and girls.

He hoped that this conference would provide an excellent opportunity to all the participants especially the scientific community, policymakers, and food industrialists to excel in their field and benefit directly or indirectly to the consumers.

He appreciated efforts of Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR for Food Technology education and especially in Academia, Industry and Government Linkages.

Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman emphasized to strengthen the link between academia, industry and government and said manufacturers were interested in food technology and their focus was on government and universities for useful advice and research.

He stressed upon quality research to address the food security issue, adding, Arid University was improving its curriculum in the field of food technology so that the students could adopt the latest technology keeping in view the requirements of the time.

He said the National Center of Industrial Biotechnology had also been set up which would not only be helpful in the food technology sector but also in other fields as well to increase the country's export by maintaining international standards.

PCSIR and PMAS-AAUR were also collaborating in the field of food technology and arranging capacity building programs, he said.

A large number of young food scientists and technologists from public and private sector institutes, industry, and R&D organizations delivered their research findings and shared their ideas through oral and poster presentations.

At the Food Expo, around 35 food stalls and nutrition supervision stalls were established to provide the visitors with basic good nutrition guidelines.

Earlier, Dr. Anwar Ahmad in his welcome address elaborated the aims and objectives of the conference and shared research activities and outcome related to safety, quality, value addition, processing technologies and nutritional aspects of the food sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Peshawar Technology Education Agriculture Farah Young Oral Rawalpindi Gambia Swabi Women Sunday All From Government Industry University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

8 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

16 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

17 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

17 hours ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>