31st All Pakistan Food Science Conference concludes at PMAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Two-day 31st All Pakistan Food Science Conference and Food and Nutritional Expo organized here at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) concluded here on Sunday.

The conference was organized by the PMAS-AAUR, Institute of Food and Nutritional Sciences (IFNS) with the theme Transformation of the food system for a sustainable food future.

Dr. Syed Hussain Abidi (S.I.) Chairman Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) was the chief guest at the inaugural session while Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr. Anwaar Ahmad, Director IFNS, PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt Dean, Food Faculty UAF, Prof. Dr. Tahir Zahoor NIU University, Lahore, Ms. Farah Naz Country Director, GAIN Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Said Wahab Pro-Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture Peshawar, Dr. Shahzad Amin CEO, Pakistan Dairy Association, Prof. Dr. Shahana Urooj Kazmi Vice Chancellor, Women University Swabi, Prof. Dr. Faqir M. Anjum, Ex-Vice Chancellor, Gambia University, Gambia, also addressed the inaugural session of the conference.

Dr. Syed Hussain Abidi, in his address said food sector had a huge potential and many opportunities for professionals and entrepreneurs and suggested adopting modern nutrition practices according to global standards.

He emphasized that vitamins, their use and importance should be incorporated in our food chain and there was an urgent need to develop solutions by addressing malnutrition with a special focus on women and girls.

He hoped that this conference would provide an excellent opportunity to all the participants especially the scientific community, policymakers, and food industrialists to excel in their field and benefit directly or indirectly to the consumers.

He appreciated efforts of Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR for Food Technology education and especially in Academia, Industry and Government Linkages.

Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman emphasized to strengthen the link between academia, industry and government and said manufacturers were interested in food technology and their focus was on government and universities for useful advice and research.

He stressed upon quality research to address the food security issue, adding, Arid University was improving its curriculum in the field of food technology so that the students could adopt the latest technology keeping in view the requirements of the time.

He said the National Center of Industrial Biotechnology had also been set up which would not only be helpful in the food technology sector but also in other fields as well to increase the country's export by maintaining international standards.

PCSIR and PMAS-AAUR were also collaborating in the field of food technology and arranging capacity building programs, he said.

A large number of young food scientists and technologists from public and private sector institutes, industry, and R&D organizations delivered their research findings and shared their ideas through oral and poster presentations.

At the Food Expo, around 35 food stalls and nutrition supervision stalls were established to provide the visitors with basic good nutrition guidelines.

Earlier, Dr. Anwar Ahmad in his welcome address elaborated the aims and objectives of the conference and shared research activities and outcome related to safety, quality, value addition, processing technologies and nutritional aspects of the food sector.