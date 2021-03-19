31st death anniversary of ex president on March 21

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) : Mar 19 (APP):Capacious programs with adequate arrangements have been finalized to observe the 31st death anniversary of illustrious leader of the Kashmir freedom struggle and ex President of AJK 'Ghazi-e-Millat' Syed, Ali Ahmed Shah across Azad Jammu Kashmir on Sunday with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the departed hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle till achievement of the goal.

Special ceremonies will be held in capital city of Muzaffarabad and his ancestral Mirpur city besides other places to pay tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader for his life time services to the Kashmir cause.

Major ceremony to mark the anniversary will be held at Mirpur University of Science & Technology – City Campus Mechanical Hall in his native city of Mirpur under the auspices of Syed Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society.

Quran Khawani will be held for the departed soul besides the schedule special function to pay tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader, Syed Qaiser Shiraz Kazmi, Media Secretary to Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society told reporters here Friday.

People from various parts of AJK will visit the mausoleum of the late leader in Mirpur Sunday morning to offer fateha for the departed soul and other martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir besides praying for the early success of Kashmir freedom movement, Kazmi said.

Born in 1901 at old Mirpur city, late Syed Ali Ahmed Shah got his preliminary education in the old Mirpur city and later from the Mission school in Srinagar . He joined the British India army in 1923 as Lieutenant. Later on he performed an active role in the Kashmir freedom struggle after the retirement from 20-year British-India military service before and after 1947.

He was awarded the titles of 'Ghazi-e-Millat' in acknowledgment of his great services to the Kashmir cause and for the progress and prosperity of the liberated territory of AJK .

Late Shah sahib remained the President of Azad jammu Kashmir from May 1950 to September 1951.