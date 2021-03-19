UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

31st Death Anniversary Of Ex President On March 21

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

31st death anniversary of ex president on March 21

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) : Mar 19 (APP):Capacious programs with adequate arrangements have been finalized to observe the 31st death anniversary of illustrious leader of the Kashmir freedom struggle and ex President of AJK 'Ghazi-e-Millat' Syed, Ali Ahmed Shah across Azad Jammu Kashmir on Sunday with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the departed hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle till achievement of the goal.

Special ceremonies will be held in capital city of Muzaffarabad and his ancestral Mirpur city besides other places to pay tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader for his life time services to the Kashmir cause.

Major ceremony to mark the anniversary will be held at Mirpur University of Science & Technology – City Campus Mechanical Hall in his native city of Mirpur under the auspices of Syed Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society.

Quran Khawani will be held for the departed soul besides the schedule special function to pay tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader, Syed Qaiser Shiraz Kazmi, Media Secretary to Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society told reporters here Friday.

People from various parts of AJK will visit the mausoleum of the late leader in Mirpur Sunday morning to offer fateha for the departed soul and other martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir besides praying for the early success of Kashmir freedom movement, Kazmi said.

Born in 1901 at old Mirpur city, late Syed Ali Ahmed Shah got his preliminary education in the old Mirpur city and later from the Mission school in Srinagar . He joined the British India army in 1923 as Lieutenant. Later on he performed an active role in the Kashmir freedom struggle after the retirement from 20-year British-India military service before and after 1947.

He was awarded the titles of 'Ghazi-e-Millat' in acknowledgment of his great services to the Kashmir cause and for the progress and prosperity of the liberated territory of AJK .

Late Shah sahib remained the President of Azad jammu Kashmir from May 1950 to September 1951.

Related Topics

India Army Technology Martyrs Shaheed Education Visit Jammu Srinagar Shiraz Progress Muzaffarabad Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir May September Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

South Africa's last apartheid president diagnosed ..

2 minutes ago

Dutch Prime Minister's Party Ahead in Parliamentar ..

2 minutes ago

Around 7 Million People Received First Vaccine Sho ..

2 minutes ago

114,818 COVID-19 suspects visits 26 C,centres in ..

6 minutes ago

Crucial UN biodiversity summit set for October

6 minutes ago

EU broker says no deal between rival Georgian part ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.