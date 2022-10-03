UrduPoint.com

32 Children Died In Indonesia Stadium Disaster

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2022 | 05:50 PM

32 children died in Indonesia stadium disaster

Malang, Indonesia, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :At least 32 children died in Indonesia's stadium disaster, an official said Monday, as the government ordered police to identify the "perpetrators" of one of the deadliest disasters in football history.

The tragedy on Saturday night in the city of Malang saw a total of 125 people killed and 323 others injured after officers fired tear gas in a packed stadium to quell a pitch invasion, triggering a stampede.

Dozens of children caught in the chaos lost their lives, an official at the women's empowerment and child protection ministry told on Monday.

"From the latest data we received, out of 125 people who died in the accident, 32 of them were children, with the youngest being a toddler age three or four," said Nahar, who like many Indonesians only goes by one name.

Related Topics

Football Accident Injured Police Died Malang Indonesia Women Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Lashari called me "Noori Nuts", says Hamza Ali Abb ..

Lashari called me "Noori Nuts", says Hamza Ali Abbasi

16 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

1 hour ago
 IHC decides to discharge contempt notice against I ..

IHC decides to discharge contempt notice against Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Sponsor and the Official ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Sponsor and the Official Smartphone of the FIFA World ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

4 hours ago
 Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operation ..

Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operations in Balochistan flood-hit are ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.