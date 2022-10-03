32 children died in Indonesia stadium disaster

Malang, Indonesia, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :At least 32 children died in Indonesia's stadium disaster, an official said Monday, as the government ordered police to identify the "perpetrators" of one of the deadliest disasters in football history.

The tragedy on Saturday night in the city of Malang saw a total of 125 people killed and 323 others injured after officers fired tear gas in a packed stadium to quell a pitch invasion, triggering a stampede.

Dozens of children caught in the chaos lost their lives, an official at the women's empowerment and child protection ministry told on Monday.

"From the latest data we received, out of 125 people who died in the accident, 32 of them were children, with the youngest being a toddler age three or four," said Nahar, who like many Indonesians only goes by one name.