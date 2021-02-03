UrduPoint.com
32 Killed In Uganda Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 10:20 AM

32 killed in Uganda road accident

KAMPALA, Feb. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Thirty two people were killed and five others injured in a road accident in the western Ugandan district of Kasese late Tuesday, a humanitarian agency has said.

Irene Nakasiita, communications officer of Uganda Red Cross Society, said Wednesday that the accident happened when a truck carrying passengers going for burial collided with a car.

"The road is narrow, it is under construction, and it was dark. The other two lorries were coming from Kasese and joined the two that were already in the accident.

Another from Bundibugyo joined the four. It made five cars around the scene injuring five people and ... killing 32," she said.

"The 32 bodies have all been taken to Kilembe Hospital and the five survivors have been equally evacuated," she added.

According to police statistics, some 20,000 road accidents occur nationwide each year, causing more than 2,000 deaths and thus making Uganda among the countries with the highest traffic fatality rates.

