32 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In AJK

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 01:10 AM

32 more tested positive for COVID-19 in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 17 (APP):As many as 32 more people tested positive for COVID-19 taking the tally to 1,840 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during the last 24 hours.

According to the state health authorities on Friday, 1,094 patients have been so far discharged including 17 on this day after recovery from various health facilities.

The registration of 32 new cases include five in Muzaffarabaed, two in Kotli, three in Mirpur, 19 in Bhimbher and one each in Neelam and Jhelum valley, four in Poonch and three in Bagh districts.

The pandemic has so far claimed a total of 46 causalities including six in Muzaffarabad, eight in Poonch district, 11 in Mirpur, three in Bhimbher, two in Bagh and two in Neelam valley district.

