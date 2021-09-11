32 more US citizens, permanent residents leave Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Another 32 US citizens or permanent residents left Afghanistan with Washington's support on Friday, the White House said.

Nineteen US citizens were onboard a Qatar Airways flight, the second in as many days, from Kabul while two US citizens and 11 US permanent residents left Afghanistan by land, National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said.