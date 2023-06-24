Open Menu

329 Pilgrims, Members Of Families Of Palestinian Martyrs, Injured, Arrive In Makkah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2023 | 05:10 PM

329 Pilgrims, members of families of Palestinian martyrs, Injured, arrive in Makkah

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Three hundred twenty-nine pilgrims, members of families of Palestinian martyrs and injured, have been housed at their places of residence in Makkah.

They were received by representatives of the General Secretariat of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.

This first batch of pilgrims is among those that were approved to be hosted by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to enable them to perform Hajj this year, 1444 AH.

