UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

33 Crew Test Positive For Virus On Norwegian Cruise Ship

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 06:20 PM

33 crew test positive for virus on Norwegian cruise ship

Oslo, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :At least 33 crew members confined on a Norwegian cruise ship have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the company Hurtigruten said on Saturday.

Arriving at the northern Norwegian port of Tromso from the archipelago of Svalbard, the crew of the MS Roald Amundsen was quarantined on board the ship on Friday after four staff members tested positive for the virus and were hospitalised.

Of the 158 crew members on board, "33 tested positive for COVID-19, while 120 tested negative," Hurtigruten said in a statement. Five people will be retested.

The company said on Friday that four crew members "were isolated several days ago because of other disease symptoms, with no symptoms of COVID-19".

"There was no reason to suspect COVID-19 when the ship docked in Tromso based on the symptoms they were showing," Hurtigruten said.

Those four crew members are "foreign nationals", according to the hospital.

The ship had nearly 180 passengers on board since departing on July 25. None of the passengers reported symptoms related to coronavirus during the voyage, Hurtigruten said.

All passengers disembarked the ship on Friday but about 60 people have since been quarantined in Tromso, the cruise line said on Saturday.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health has not ruled out the possibility of more cases emerging, "but we will only have the answer once the tests have been carried out". It recommended all passengers remain quarantined while awaiting their results.

On Friday, Norway had 9,208 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

One person died of the virus on Friday night, bringing the country's death toll to 256. It was the first coronavirus-related death in the Nordic country in two weeks.

Related Topics

Norway Company Died July All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egyptian President congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed ..

26 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Swiss President on Nation ..

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Benin President on Indepe ..

4 hours ago

Following first criticality phase, FANR will conti ..

4 hours ago

BREAKING: Safe start-up of Unit 1 of Barakah Nucle ..

5 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 August 2020

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.