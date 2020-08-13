UrduPoint.com
33 Dead In Niger Floods

Umer Jamshaid Thu 13th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

33 dead in Niger floods

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Thirty-three people in Niger have died and more than 80,000 have been affected by floods caused by heavy rains, the country's emergency services said on Thursday.

The worst-hit regions are Maradi in south-central Niger, Tahoua and Tillaberi in the west, and Dosso in the southwest.

Rice, clothing, mats, blankets and soap are being distributed to victims, emergency officials said.

The Niger River and other waterways have burst their banks, and further storms are expected in the coming days in the poor West African state, the weather service said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

