33 killed in Gaza in worst daily toll since clashes started: authorities

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :At least 33 Palestinians, including eight children, were killed Sunday in Israeli air strikes on Gaza, in the worst daily toll since bombardment started almost a week ago, local authorities said.

The health ministry in the blockaded coastal enclave said a total of 181 Palestinians, including 52 children, have perished in the strikes since Israel began pounding the Gaza Strip Monday after Palestinians fired rockets towards the Jewish state.