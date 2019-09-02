33 unaccounted for after dive boat sinks off California: Coast Guard

Los Angeles, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :A commercial scuba-dive boat sank in flames early Monday off the coast of Southern California, and 33 passengers were unaccounted for, the US Coast Guard said.

Fire crews from the Coast Guard and two counties had been desperately battling a fierce pre-dawn fire on the craft.

A pleasure boat rescued five crew members, but 33 people were unaccounted for when the dive boat sank 20 yards (meters) offshore, the Coast Guard said.